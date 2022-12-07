Results will be more favourable, claims Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap

Shimla, December 6
The BJP today claimed that it would get more than 40 seats. Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap said that heavy voting by women and the overall 76.61 per cent polling in the elections indicated that the party would again form government in the state.
Kashyap, in a press note issued here, said that a meeting of the national-level BJP office-bearers was held in Delhi and party leaders from Himachal attended it.
He said the election results would be far more favorable than predicted in the exit polls and the BJP would win more than 40 seats.
State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal, who contested the elections from the Bilaspur (Sadar) constituency, also claimed that his party would get a full majority and form government.
