Resume bus service in Chhatri area, residents urge HRTC

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 13

Residents of the Chhatri area of the district have urged the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation to resume the bus service on the Mandi-Chhatri route. The bus service on this route was stopped by the HRTC after the rain disaster in July.

Sunny Kumar, a resident of Chhatri, said the bus service from Mandi to Janjehli was restored on time, but the bus service for Chhatri has not been restored yet. Around 15,000 people have been facing difficulties in availing transport facilities. “We have to hire a taxi for travelling which is an expensive mode of transportation for common people,” he added.

Another resident, Khem Singh, urged the HRTC authorities to urgently resume the bus service in the area.

