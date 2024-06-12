Retd police officials seek fast redressal of problems

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 11

Under the chairmanship of the district president of the Kullu Police Pensioners Welfare Association, Ramdev Thakur, a monthly meeting was held today at the community hall of the Larji gram panchayat in Kullu. Around 60 officials and members of Anni, Banjar, Kullu and Manali subdivisions participated in the meeting.

Discussions revolved around issues such as the timely disbursement of medical retirement benefits, one-time payment of arrears related to increased salaries and payment of increased leave encashment since 2016, one-time payment of increased gratuity and reducing the service limit for commutation recovery from 15 years to 12.

Thakur said, “Reimbursement of medical bills of pensioners was being delayed by the state government. Similarly, one-time payment of arrears related to increased salaries since 2016, and payment of increased leave encashment was not issued by the state government yet. Apart from this, we have been demanding one-time payment of increased gratuity.”

“All participants unanimously agreed to forward these issues to the State Police Employees Union, the Chief Minister, the Director General of Police, the Deputy Commissioner of Kullu and the Kullu Superintendent of Police through a proposal,” he asserted.

The pensioners said the government was only providing financial benefits to those in favour of whom the High Court had passed orders, while the implementation of these orders should extend to all retired employees.

