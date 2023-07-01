Retention of urea subsidy to benefit farmers, says Rajeev Bindal

Shimla, June 30
State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today lauded the decision of the Modi-led regime to continue with the urea subsidy scheme in the interest of the farmers.
Talking to mediapersons here today, Bindal said as per the three-year package till 2025, asum of Rs 3.70 lakh crore would be spent on providing subsidy on urea tothe farmers.
“The decision to continue with the scheme will greatly benefit the farmers across the country as they will get it on highly subsidised rates,” he remarked.
The BJP chief also hailed the decisions taken by the Modi regime in the interest of farmers, youth, women and other sections during the nine-year rule of the NDA.
He said considering the Prime Minister’s special affinity with Himachal, the state had got many mega projects like AIIMS at Bilaspur, Bulk Drug Park at Haroli in Una and Medical Devices Park in Baddi.
He also chaired workers’ sammelan at Fagu in Kasumpti Assembly segment. Addressing the party workers, he said India had emerged as a super power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Thrust has been laid on infrastructure development and India is being recognized as powerful nation with both the USA and Russia wanting to have cordial relations with India,” he remarked.
