 Return Shanan hydroelectric power project when lease ends, Himachal CM Sukhu asks Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Return Shanan hydroelectric power project when lease ends, Himachal CM Sukhu asks Punjab

Return Shanan hydroelectric power project when lease ends, Himachal CM Sukhu asks Punjab

NZC Meet: Seeks special relief in view of Rs 12K cr loss during disaster

Return Shanan hydroelectric power project when lease ends, Himachal CM Sukhu asks Punjab

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu holds a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar on Tuesday. — ANI



Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged the Central Government for a special relief package in the wake of Rs 12,000 crore loss suffered by the state due to heavy rain, floods and landslides. He said that Punjab should hand over the 110 MW Shanan hydroelectric power project to Himachal on the expiry of its lease period.

Rs 4K cr sought as share in BBMB

  • Sukhu advocated for increasing royalty from the hydroelectric power projects of the NHPC, NTPC and the SJVNL to 30% from existing 12%
  • He sought Rs 4,000 crore as the state’s 7.19% share from the BBMB, as per the decision of the Supreme Court
  • The CM stressed the need for an early warning system and getting inundation mapping done before water is released from reservoirs in Himachal

He said that all disputes with neighbouring states be resolved. He was speaking at the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Amritsar. He urged Shah that the norms for providing financial assistance to hilly states be amended so that the free power share as royalty could be increased and the border disputes between Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir be settled.

Sukhu demanded a special relief package for Himachal in the view of the rain disaster causing Rs 12,000 crore loss. Besides, 450 lives were lost and 12,000 houses were completely damaged.

Sukhu said, “The people of Himachal have suffered a lot due to the construction of hydropower projects. In view of Himachal’s 7.19 per cent share in BBMB projects, it should have a regular full-time member on its Board of Directors.”

“During the rain disaster in the state, a sudden release of huge amount of water from the Pong and Pandoh dams and the Parvati-3 reservoir caused widespread devastation even in adjoining states,” he said. It should be the moral responsibility of the management of hydroelectric projects to compensate people for their losses and ensure voluntary participation in rehabilitation work.

Sukhu said that the border disputes with J&K and Ladakh should be resolved at the earliest. “The border disputes regarding Theka Dhar Padhri in Chamba district with Jammu and Kashmir and the Sarchu dispute with Ladakh have not been resolved for long,” he added.

He said the prevailing norms for announcing disaster relief funds at the national and state levels be amended. “The formula for providing compensation to hilly states that have a tough topography should be changed,” he added.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

2
Health

Chinese virologist warns ‘Disease X’ could be next pandemic, kill 50 million people

3
India

Days when few nations set agenda and expected others to fall in line are over, Jaishankar tells UNGA

4
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to marriage fraud to obtain US green card

5
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

6
Punjab

Give Chandigarh to Punjab, no spare water to share: CM Bhagwant Mann at Northern Zonal Council meeting

7
Punjab

Northern Zonal Council meet held in Amritsar under chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah

8
Chandigarh

Manoj Tripathi appointed BBMB chairman

9
Delhi

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drill into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

10
India

UP woman chops off man's private parts after he refuses to get intimate with her friend

Don't Miss

View All
At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Punjab

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Top News

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus

Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi

BSF seizes 1.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day

Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 1.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Traditional welcome given to dignitaries at meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar

Long routes to reach destination, traffic snarls irk commuters in Amritsar

Baljit Singh Daduwal appeals to Amit Shah to hold SGPC General House elections

Himachal CM Sukhu visits Jallianwala Bagh, offers prayers at Golden Temple

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games; creates world record

Lok Sabha polls: Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day

Shut over eco norms, Berkeley complex in Chandigarh unsealed on Supreme Court order

50 doctors on deputation to Chandigarh for over 10 years get extension

Stone laid 6 months ago by Kirron Kher, work on road in Chandigarh's Kishangarh yet to start; activists protest

Ambala hospitals accused of negligence as 2 kids die

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

Rs 20-crore heist at Delhi jewellery shop

Join hands to check stubble burning, Delhi L-G tells northern states

Stage set for DUTA election today

Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, held

Jalandhar: Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, assaults gurdwara priest, held

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

US-based NRI father-daughter duo found dead at residence in Phagwara

Two nabbed with 5 stolen motorcycles

Speaker visits flood-hit Lohian, announces Rs 10L grant for strengthening of dhussi bundh

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Patient’s death: Now, docs appointed nodal officers for Ludhiana Civil Hospital depts

Get 10% rebate on property tax till Sept 30

Toddler crushed to death by school van

Ludhiana cop wanted in drug case held

Retired Punjabi University professors protest for pension

Retired Punjabi University professors protest for pension in Patiala

Punjabi University Syndicate gives nod to regularisation of 166 non-teaching staff

Patiala MC under fire for taking pupils to rally sans parents' permission

Punjabi University lad bags two gold in shooting championship

PPS Nabha hockey players shine in tourney