Return Shanan hydroelectric power project when lease ends, Himachal CM Sukhu asks Punjab

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged the Central Government for a special relief package in the wake of Rs 12,000 crore loss suffered by the state due to heavy rain, floods and landslides. He said that Punjab should hand over the 110 MW Shanan hydroelectric power project to Himachal on the expiry of its lease period.

Rs 4K cr sought as share in BBMB Sukhu advocated for increasing royalty from the hydroelectric power projects of the NHPC, NTPC and the SJVNL to 30% from existing 12%

He sought Rs 4,000 crore as the state’s 7.19% share from the BBMB, as per the decision of the Supreme Court

The CM stressed the need for an early warning system and getting inundation mapping done before water is released from reservoirs in Himachal

He said that all disputes with neighbouring states be resolved. He was speaking at the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Amritsar. He urged Shah that the norms for providing financial assistance to hilly states be amended so that the free power share as royalty could be increased and the border disputes between Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir be settled.

Sukhu demanded a special relief package for Himachal in the view of the rain disaster causing Rs 12,000 crore loss. Besides, 450 lives were lost and 12,000 houses were completely damaged.

Sukhu said, “The people of Himachal have suffered a lot due to the construction of hydropower projects. In view of Himachal’s 7.19 per cent share in BBMB projects, it should have a regular full-time member on its Board of Directors.”

“During the rain disaster in the state, a sudden release of huge amount of water from the Pong and Pandoh dams and the Parvati-3 reservoir caused widespread devastation even in adjoining states,” he said. It should be the moral responsibility of the management of hydroelectric projects to compensate people for their losses and ensure voluntary participation in rehabilitation work.

Sukhu said that the border disputes with J&K and Ladakh should be resolved at the earliest. “The border disputes regarding Theka Dhar Padhri in Chamba district with Jammu and Kashmir and the Sarchu dispute with Ladakh have not been resolved for long,” he added.

He said the prevailing norms for announcing disaster relief funds at the national and state levels be amended. “The formula for providing compensation to hilly states that have a tough topography should be changed,” he added.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu