Revamp Chamba firefighting system, samiti urges CM

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 12

The Mugla Vikas Samiti of Chamba has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to strengthen the firefighting system at the district headquarters here.

The local Fire Brigade office is housed in two-three room accommodation. There is no space to park fire engines. The samiti has urged the CM that a new location be earmarked to construct a multi-storey building with sufficient space to park fire engines.

In a letter submitted to the CM recently, samiti chief Hari Ram Puri has requested that fire hydrants be installed in all localities of the town. “The firefighting system also needs to be extended to two new municipal wards of Hardaspura and Sultanpur, which were merged with the town a few years ago,” Puri added.

Recalling the 1937 incident, when a huge fire broke out in a mohalla, he said it inflicted heavy loss in the absence of a firefighting system.

Officials, however, said four new fire hydrants were already in place near the SBI, Akhandchandi Palace, Govt Senior Secondary School for Girls and Surara mohalla. “Efforts to improve the firefighting system are on.”