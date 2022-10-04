Pangi: Revenue Dept building opened

Our Correspondent

Pangi (Chamba), October 3

Bharmour-Pangi MLA Jia Lal Kapoor inaugurated the building complex of revenue department at Killar, subdivisional headquarter of Pangi tribal valley constructed at a cost of Rs 2.78 crore.

He also inaugurated the upgraded government high school at Mindhal gram panchayat and laid the foundation stone of a dispensary of animal husbandry department in a far off Kulal village.

