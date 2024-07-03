Mandi: Revenue Lok Adalats settle 284 inteqal cases

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 2

In a significant stride towards expedited resolution of inteqal cases, the Revenue Lok Adalats organised by the state government in Karsog tehsil have proven highly effective.

In June, a total of 284 cases related to inteqal, a legal term for land possession disputes, were successfully settled, showcasing a marked improvement in the efficiency of the local revenue administration.

The initiative, aimed at addressing longstanding grievances of residents regarding land-related matters, particularly in rural areas, has garnered widespread praise.

The Revenue Lok Adalats, held on June 28-29, played a pivotal role in this achievement by resolving 265 inteqal cases within two days. The rapid adjudication stands in stark contrast to previous delays that plagued the resolution of such cases.

According to the data provided by the Karsog subdivision, 262 new inteqal cases were registered in various Kanungo circles across the tehsil in June. Additionally, 81 cases from the previous month were pending. Through the concentrated efforts of the Revenue Department during the Adalats, 265 inteqal cases and 19 other related cases were settled. As a result, only 59 inteqal cases remain unresolved as of now, signifying a significant reduction in the backlog.

Local residents said the timely resolution of cases had saved both their time and money. Darshan Singh, Vaishakhi Devi, Panna Lal and others appreciated the government’s initiative. They commended the initiative for not only resolving longstanding disputes, but also for its efficiency in handling revenue-related matters, which previously caused inconvenience.

Tehsildar Kailash Kaundal reaffirmed the commitment of the Revenue Department to ensure that all revenue-related work was processed promptly, underscoring their dedication to preventing future delays and inconvenience to the public.

“The success of the Revenue Lok Adalats in Karsog subdivision serves as a testament to the state government’s proactive approach in enhancing public service delivery and addressing citizens’ concerns effectively. As such initiatives continue to yield positive results, residents can look forward to expedited resolution of their land-related issues,” the tehsildar added.

