Revenue minister on Chamba tour

Horticulture, Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi will visit Chamba district’s tribal Bharmour and Pangi regions from June 26.



Our Correspondent

Chamba: Horticulture, Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi will visit Chamba district’s tribal Bharmour and Pangi regions from June 26. A government spokesperson said Negi will reach Killar, the headquarters of Pangi valley, on the evening of June 26. On June 27, he will chair the Project Advisory Committee meeting and the Local Area Development Authority meeting in the conference hall of the Residential Commissioner’s office. He will stay overnight at the Killar rest house. On June 28, Negi, will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Eklavya Residential School building in Dharwas. On June 29, he will preside over the PAC meeting under the Integrated Tribal Development Project at Bharmour mini-secretariat. He will depart for Shimla on June 30.

