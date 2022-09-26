Dalhousie: Revenue officers on mass leave

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, September 25

The Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars are on a mass leave from September 24 to 26 on a call given by the Himachal Pradesh Revenue Officers Association. A memorandum in respect of their demands was submitted to the state government through the district administration on Saturday.

Their main demands include increasing the promotion quota in the Himachal Administrative Services (HAS) to 35% on the lines of other states, providing vehicle facility to Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and promotion of eligible Naib Tehsildars.

The state executive of the Joint Patwari Kanungo Sangh has also come out in support of their agitation.

