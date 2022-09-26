Dalhousie: Revenue officers on mass leave

Dalhousie, September 25
The Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars are on a mass leave from September 24 to 26 on a call given by the Himachal Pradesh Revenue Officers Association. A memorandum in respect of their demands was submitted to the state government through the district administration on Saturday.
Their main demands include increasing the promotion quota in the Himachal Administrative Services (HAS) to 35% on the lines of other states, providing vehicle facility to Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and promotion of eligible Naib Tehsildars.
The state executive of the Joint Patwari Kanungo Sangh has also come out in support of their agitation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman
Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...