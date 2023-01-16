Review faceless I-T assessments scheme: Bar

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 15

The Palampur Taxation Bar Association today appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review all assessments completed under the Faceless Assessment Scheme of the CBDT during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

During the assessment by the National Faceless Assessment Centre, illegal and uncalled-for demands were raised by different assessment units, resulting in taxpayers’ harassment and unnecessary litigation, said association members who met here today.

The association urged the Finance Minister to hold Pr Commissioner of Income Tax Assessment Unit liable for such lapses. Advocates and chartered accountants of Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and Chamba districts attended the meeting.

Secretary of the association Sandeep Kakkar said the main concept behind the faceless assessment scheme was to lend transparency to income tax assessments and abolish corruption, but the scheme was now resulting in widespread harassment of taxpayers.