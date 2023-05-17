Revised e-auction process for VIP numbers launched

Shimla, May 16
The Transport Department today started a revised e-auction process for the issuance of fancy vehicle registration numbers.
Director, Transport, Anupam Kashyap said the step had been taken on the directions of Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri. “The department has devised a more secure e-auction process to check fake applications,” he added.
He said the revised system would be started in the offices of the Baijnath and the Shimla Registration Transport Authorities in the first phase.
He said interested persons could apply for fancy numbers from Monday to Saturday on the e-auction portal by depositing Rs 2,000 registration fee. The allotment of VIP numbers through e-auction will be declared automatically after 5 pm on Sunday.
