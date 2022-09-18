Revised norms of state disaster fund okayed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

The revised guidelines of the State Disaster Fund, issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to the state government, were approved at a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) held here today under the chairmanship of RD Dhiman, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairman of the SEC.

Dhiman directed the departments concerned to send the projects as per the guidelines laid down by the Government of India. The approval was given to formulate an appointment policy for strengthening the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in which the Police Department would play a major role.

The approval was also given to 18 projects worth Rs 34.75 crore related to the State Disaster Mitigation Fund at the meeting. Dhiman also reviewed the situation of lumpy skin disease in cattle and asked the Animal Husbandry Department to take steps for its prevention. He said the demand had been raised with the Centre seeking the financial relief.

He directed to prepare an action plan to retrofit two hospitals under the State Hospital Security Scheme and asked the Disaster Management Department to coordinate and also advised to prepare rain water harvesting plan in densely populated areas for the management of fire incidents.