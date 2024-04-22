Revoke expulsion of 12 Himachal Pradesh University students: SFI to Education Minister

Shimla, April 21
The state unit of the Student Federation of India (SFI) here today met Education Minister Rohit Thakur and demanded the revocation of the decision to expel the 12 students who, according to the activists, were unfairly expelled from Himachal Pradesh University.
The SFI alleged that the university administration had expelled the students due to pressure from the ruling Congress. “On 20 November, 2023, some outsiders came to the university campus to spoil the atmosphere. They attacked SFI workers. After this clash, 12 students associated with the SFI were expelled from the university by the administration without due to political pressure,” said SFI state president Anil Thakur.
This expulsion was completely illegal as the ordinance of the university clearly defines that before expelling any student, the university is supposed to give the student a notice in order to know his/her side of the story, he said, adding that further decision was taken only after the notice.
However, in this case, the university administration ignored the ordinance and illegally expelled the students, Thakur added.
The Education Minister assured them that the government would consider their demands and would take a decision regarding this matter soon. According to the SFI, it would stage a protest against the state government if it did not take the decision to reinstate the expelled students on priority.
