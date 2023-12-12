Revoke suspension of 12 students: SFI to Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 11

Student activists from the SFI submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor of HPU demanding revocation of suspension of 12 students. The VC has assured them that a decision in this regard would be taken in the disciplinary committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

They plead that the future of these students will get affected if these students don’t take exams

The representatives of the student union said that so far the HPU management’s approach has been ‘negative’ on the matter as no steps were taken to revoke the suspension till now.

SFI campus secretary Sunny Sekta said, “The exams are starting from December 12 but the suspended students have not been able to fill examination forms. If their suspension was not revoked, then these students won’t be able to give exams.”

“This is a serious concern and future of these students depend on the decision of the varsity management. We have submitted a memorandum to the VC today. He has assured that a decision in this regard would be taken in the disciplinary committee’s meeting and the suspended students would get a special chance to appear for the exams if they miss out on Tuesday,” added Sekta.

Student leaders warned to intensify their agitation in the coming days if the suspension was not revoked.

