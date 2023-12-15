Revoke suspension of HPU students or face agitation: SFI

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) members today staged a protest on the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) campus, demanding the revocation of suspension of 12 students. The student union leaders said, “Exams have started and if suspension was not revoked then academic future of these students would be jeopardized.”

Sunny Sekta, secretary of the union, said, “It has been more than 22 days when 12 students were suspended by the varsity management but despite our repeated demand, their suspension has not been revoked till now. The exams have started on December 12 and if suspension wasn’t revoked then these students would not be able to give exams thereby putting their academic future in jeopardy.”

Santosh Kumar, president of the union, said, “Yesterday, a meeting of the disciplinary committee was held to take a decision on the matter but it has not revoked the suspension of students yet. To mark resentment over indifferent approach of varsity management, we staged a protest by sporting black bands in the university.”

SFI leaders also alleged that the varsity management was working at the behest of the Congress government now and the academic future of 12 students was at risk. If the suspension was not revoked then the SFI would mobilise support across the state and intensify the agitation in the coming days, said Sekta.

