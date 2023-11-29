Revoke suspension of students, demands SFI

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 28

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest on the campus of Himachal Pradesh University on Tuesday against the suspension of its 12 members by the disciplinary committee of the university.

Sahil, a leader of the union, said: “Before forming government in the state, Congress leaders had made promises that action would be taken against those responsible for corruption and scams inside the university. But now in power, the government has done nothing as has been promised to the students. When we started raising these issues through agitations, members of the NSUI and miscreants from outside have not only threatened us with dire consequences, but attacked our members.”

“It is shocking that rather than taking action against those behind the clash between two groups, 12 members of the SFI have been suspended. We demand immediate revocation of suspension of these students, otherwise the agitation would be intensified,” he added.

