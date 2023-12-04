Revolutionary writer Yashpal remembered

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 3

Revolutionary litterateur Yashpal was remembered at a function organised by the Department of Art and Language to mark his 120th birthday at Nadaun, near Bhumpal village here today. He was born in a poor family and brought up by his mother until he joined the Arya Samaj Gurukul in Haridwar, now in Uttarakhand. Later, he moved to Lahore and received a scholarship to pursue his studies. At age 17, he followed Mahatma Gandhi and visited Nadaun and its surrounding villages to promote Gandhi’s message.

Rattan Chand Rattnakar, Chairman (Yashpal Sahitya Parishad), said Yashpal met Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev and joined them in the freedom movement. His works encouraged the youth to join the freedom struggle as well.

Parveen Kumar said the books ‘Pinjre ki Udan’ and ‘Dada Kamred’ reflected the other side of Yashpal’s personality. He also started a magazine named ‘Viplav’ that published till 1941.

Nikku Ram, district language officer, said the function was organised to make people aware about Yashpal’s contribution in literature and freedom struggle of India.

#Hamirpur