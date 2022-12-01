Reward scheme for excellence in cyber crime probe

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 30

The Himachal Police have launched a Cyber Crime Investigator Badge, which will be one of a kind initiative among all states police forces in the country to reward those excelling in investigation in such cases.

It will be a new reward scheme for cyber crime investigation and will be given twice in a year by the DGP to young police officers who excel in the upcoming field of cyber-crime investigation. It will motivate them to specialise in the field of cyber-crime investigation and also give them a unique identity.

“A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been framed in this regard. The purpose of the SOP is to focus on cyber and heinous crime investigations, training and capacity building, out of state raids and liaison and learning new technologies,” said Sanjay Kundu, DGP..

Over the years, cyber-crime in Himachal Pradesh has increased rapidly and several people ared cheated every day.