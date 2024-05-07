Ridhima Sharma from Nadaun tops class 10 results of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 7

Ridhima Sharma from Government Girls Senior Secondary School Nadaun in Hamirpur district topped the class 10 results of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE), scoring 99.86 percent marks.

Kritika Sharma of Neugal Model Public Senior Secondary School Bhawarna in Kangra district bagged the second position, scoring 99.71 percent marks. Third position was jointly bagged by three students, including Shivam Sharma from Government Senior Secondary School Berthin in Bilaspur district, Dhriti Tegta from Glory International School Rohru in Shimla district and Rushil Sood from Bharti Vidhyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School Baijnath in Kangra district, scoring 99.57 percent marks.

Girls once again dominated in the merit list of class 10 results declared by the HPBSE here on Tuesday. Among the first five toppers who bagged the top three positions in the board result, four were girls. Among the 92 toppers who bagged top ten positions, 71 were girls while 21 were boys.

The Chairman of the board and deputy commissioner Kangra Hemraj Bairwa said that the total pass percentage of class 10 results remained at 74.61 percent. A total of 91,662 students appeared in the examination out of which 67,988 passed and 10,474 students received compartment in one subject.

