Rifle championship kicks off at Dalhousie Public School

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 7

The 53rd District-Level Rifle Shooting Championship commenced at Dalhousie Public School, Dalhousie, today, drawing participants and spectators to the event.

The two-day event was inaugurated by Capt GS Dhillon, chairman and director of Dalhousie Public School. In his opening remarks, he emphasised the importance of such events in fostering sportsmanship and honing the skills of young shooters.

District Rifle Association secretary Rajeev Sehgal talked about the importance of shooting as a discipline that enhances focus, precision and responsibility among youth.

Around 40 students from six schools across Chamba and Kangra districts are competing in the 10-metre Air Rifle and Pistol categories.

