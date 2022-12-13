Ice-skating rink being built at Jispa: Lahaul and Spiti DC

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 12

The district administration has decided to promote winter sports in Lahaul and Spiti. For this, a plan has been prepared by the administration.

The administration is setting up an ice-skating rink at Jispa where related activities will be held in the coming days. Besides, a frozen ice mountain is being prepared for climbing near Chhaling village to attract tourists.

Lahaul and Spiti DC Sumit Khimta said, “The administration is committed to promoting winter tourism in the district and we are making efforts in this direction. For an ice-skating rink at Jispa, a proper budget has been arranged under the tribal sub-plan so that other activities related to ice-skating can be organised during the winter.”

“With the cooperation of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, skiing and sledding courses will be started for the lovers of winter sports in Lahaul and Spiti by an expert team,” he said.

“For the recreation of adventure sports lovers, a man-made frozen ice mountain is being prepared for ice climbing at Chhaling village. An expert team, stakeholders of local eco-tourism and adventure clubs are engaged in this work. In a couple of weeks, this place will be ready for ice climbing,” the DC said.

He said a 75-km kayaking expedition, in collaboration with the ABVIMAS, Manali, was conducted recently from Koksar to Kirting.

“Paragliding and river rafting will be organised in the district for which the administration has fixed norms and rates. Emphasis is being laid on linking the archery competition to be held during the winter festival with the tourism business,” he added.

