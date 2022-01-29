Rise likely in migratory bird count in Pong Dam wetland

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, JANUARY 28

The wildlife wing of the state forest department is all set to undertake an annual estimation count of migratory birds in the Pong wetland on the foothill of Kangra district. The bird counting exercise will be undertaken on January 31.

According to Rahul Rahane, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Wildlife Hamirpur, 26 teams comprising two to three members each have been constituted. During the last fortnight arrival of around 90,000 birds of 86 different species was recorded. Final counting exercise was usually undertaken on January 31 every year.

Inquiries reveal that last year the bird count was 1.10 lakh amid the bird flu outbreak, a dreaded disease which had killed a large number of migratory birds in the wildlife sanctuary in the Pong wetland. This year the wildlife authorities sent birds’ samples for testing after regular intervals to check bird flu but their laboratory reports have been tested negative.

The authorities are expecting a rise in the number and species of migratory birds this year. The bird count is likely to cross last year’s number.

Migratory birds, coming from Siberia, Mongolia, Tibet, China, Pakistan and Iraq throng the wetland wildlife sanctuary on the onset of every winter making this man-made water body eco-friendly. These birds return to their native countries in March with the onset of spring season.

