Rising clamour for ghats along rivers in Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, June 6

Residents of Kullu and beneficiaries of the tourism industry have demanded that the spots having adequate safety, cleanliness and regulatory provisions should be developed to boost tourism in the district. The Kullu DC had issued orders on May 21, prohibiting entry into any Highest Flood Level (HFL) of rivers and rivulets, with the provision of fine and imprisonment for violators.

Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal president Anup Ram Thakur said, “The authorities should develop ghats with proper facilities and adequate security arrangements along rivers as the tourists come here to enjoy the bounties of nature and barring them from these will have an adverse impact on the tourism industry.”

A Manali businessman, Arun, said, “If tourists in Goa, Kerala and other places and pilgrims in Haridwar and ghats near Ganga can be regulated, why can’t ghats be developed near Beas and its tributaries by ensuring adequate safety, cleanliness and measures?”

Sanjay, a resident of Katrain, said, “Tourists enjoy having a dip in the rivers, along with sports activities like rafting. Provisions should be made to ensure that visitors also have a regulated access to water bodies, which are the major tourists attractions.”

He said locals are familiar with the pattern of rivers, adding that the water level here rarely rises. He added that lifeguards, acquainted with the area, can be engaged after ensuring safety measures like constructing temporary partial barrages and installing safety nets to boost tourism.

A resident of Kullu town, Rahul, said, “We have also enjoyed swimming in the Beas and Sarwari rivulet and no one should be barred from it. Better provisions should be made to ensure safety and cleanliness.” He added that if access to water bodies was available for commercial water sports, other persons should not be denied this privilege. He said fencing of dangerous points of rivers could be done to ensure safety of the tourists.

Many fatal incidents have happened in the past due to drowning in the rivers and rivulets, especially while clicking photographs. However, no measures have been taken to develop spots where tourists can safely venture along the rivers. Instead, the authorities impose prohibitions, which cannot be enforced due to the vast network and long stretches of rivers and rivulets.