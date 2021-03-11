Rising mercury sparks forest fires in Dharamsala, Mandi, Solan

445 cases reported on 3,195 hectares since April 1

Rising mercury sparks forest fires in Dharamsala, Mandi, Solan

A firebroke out at the Tara Devi jungle near Shimla on Sunday. Photo: Amit Kanwar

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 24

The early onset of summer and prolonged dry spell have sparked fires in forests in Dharamsala, Shimla, Mandi and Solan districts as a total of 445 fires have been reported within the first month of the fire season.

Rs 88 lakh estimated loss

9,000 roped in to help forest staff

Though the fire season period is from April 1 to June 30 this time so many fires have been reported within the first month itself. A total of 445 forest fires, affecting an area of 3195 hectares have been reported till date. The Forest Department has pegged the damage at Rs 88 lakh. Though a majority of the forests where fire has been reported are pine some other forests too have been damaged.

Dharamsala worst hit

  • The forest fire situation is the worst in Dharamsala area with 120 fires being reported till now.
  • A massive fire in the Tara Devi forest along the Shimla-Solan highway has been raging for the last two-three days.
  • The second highest number of fires have been reported from Rampur division, followed by 83 in Mandi and 61 in Shimla.

Yesterday itself, a total of 32 forest fires affecting 173 hectares of land were reported with the damage being assessed at Rs 5.50 lakh. Pine forests, where most of the fires are ranging, constitute about 15 per cent of the total forest cover in Himachal. “With the bark of the pine trees being very hard, a majority of the trees affected by fire get rejuvenated but in some cases the damage is permanent,” said Anil Sharma, State Nodal Officer for Forest Fires.

The forest fire situation is the worst in Dharamsala area with 120 fires being reported till now. A massive fire in the Tara Devi forest along the Shimla-Solan highway had been raging for the last two-three days. The second highest number of fires have been reported from Rampur division, followed by 83 in Mandi and 61 in Shimla.

Even though the Forest Department has been linked to Forest Fire Alert System, where an immediate alert of smoke bellowing out from a forest is sent by the satellite imagery with the Forest Survey of India (FSI), yet this year the situation seems quite alarming. “The alert received from the FSI is sent to the concerned DFO, Range Officer as well as Forest Guard to ensure that there is prompt action and the fire is contained right at the outset and there is no lapse at any level,” asserted Sharma.

The Forest Department has identified 150 forest ranges which are most vulnerable to fire and is taking precautions to avert fire incidents. Apart from this, about 9,000 forest fire volunteers have been roped in to help the staff of the Forest Department to report and contain forest fires.

The Forest Department has also been creating awareness at its own level and has asked the elected representatives to educate people and seek their cooperation during meeting of gram sabhas being held.

Steps like creating fire lines, controlled burning and clearing road sides of the dry and highly inflammable pine needles has been undertaken as a precautionary measure.

#Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Sonia Gandhi approves Sunil Jakhar's removal from Congress posts, ex-PPCC chief to stay in party

2
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

4
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

5
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

6
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

8
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

9
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

10
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema