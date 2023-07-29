 Riverbed mining threatens bridge linking Palampur to 30 villages : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  Riverbed mining threatens bridge linking Palampur to 30 villages

Riverbed mining threatens bridge linking Palampur to 30 villages

Riverbed mining threatens bridge linking Palampur to 30 villages

An exposed pillar of the bridge over the Neugal river near Palampur. Tribune photo



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, July 28

Large-scale mining in the Neugal river near Saurabh Van Vihar, around 1 km from Palampur, poses threat to the bridge linking Palampur with 30 villages of the Kandi area. The mining being undertaken in close proximity to the bridge has become a cause for concern.

Will seek demarcation, says Mining officer

District Mining Officer said the government had granted a lease for the extraction of stone and sand from the Neugal river near Saurabh Van Vihar. Therefore, the Mining Department was helpless in initiating action. He said he would request the revenue authorities for the demarcation of the area allotted for mining.

As per the policy of the state government, no mining can be carried out within 200-m distance from any bridge. Despite that, no steps have been initiated either to check the mining near the bridge or cancel the lease.

A visit to the spot revealed that tractors, tippers and trucks were being used for extracting mining material near the bridge in gross violation of the directions of the NGT and the state government. The tribunal had banned mining near the bridges in the state. Around five-foot-deep trenches have been dug up near the bridge.

Villagers said the local panchayats had lodged protests against the illegal mining several times, but the Mining Department remained a mute spectator. The villagers also approached the SDM and the police in that regard, but to no avail.

District Mining Officer Rajiv Kalia said the government had granted a lease for the extraction of stone and sand from the Neugal near Saurabh Van Vihar. Therefore, the Mining Department was helpless in initiating any action in the case. He said he would inquire and request the revenue authorities for the demarcation of the area allotted for mining. Kalia admitted that no mining could be carried out near the bridges in the state as per the directions of the NGT as well as the state government.

The villagers, however, alleged that the Mining Department and the police had not taken steps to check illegal mining despite repeated complaints. The situation has turned from bad to worse as a strategic bridge is now under threat. They have demanded that the Mining Department must demarcate leased out areas, so that illegal mining could be easily checked.

#Palampur

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

