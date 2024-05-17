Rlys extends cancellation of Una line trains

Our Correspondent

Una, May 16

The Northern Railway (NR) has extended the cancellation of two daily passenger trains and short terminated the journey of one passenger train to railway stations in Una district till May 19 due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation at the Shambhu border.

This was stated in a press statement by NR Chief Public Relations Officer Deepak Kumar today. As per the statement, train number 04593 from Ambala Cant to Amb Andaura and train number 04594 from Amb Andaura to Ambala Cant has been cancelled. Besides, train number 06997 from Ambala Cantt. to Daulatpur Chowk and train number 06998 from Daulatpur Chowk to Ambala Cant has been cancelled for the next three days. The journey of train number 04501 from Haridwar to Una will be short terminated at Ambala Cant, while the journey of train number 04502, which starts from Una and terminates at Haridwar, will start at Ambala Cant and terminate at Haridwar.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Una