Road awaits repairs

A big patch of the Chhota Shimla-Brockhurst link road was dug up a few weeks ago, and it has not been filled yet. Due to this, commuters have been facing a lot of inconvenience while passing through this stretch. The two-wheeler riders are the worst affected. They are unable to pass through this road and have to take an alternative, longer route. The authorities concerned must fill the hole on priority for the safety of the commuters. Pradeep, Shimla
Villagers troubled amid water woes
VILLAGES near Shimla have been facing a water shortage for several days. Pujarli, Malyana, Mehli, Beolia and other villages are being supplied water after a gap of several days, causing a lot of problems for the villagers. The Jal Shakti Department should send more water tankers to the area to provide sufficient water for the locals. Sharmila, Mehli (Shimla)
Potholes on road a danger to commuters
THERE are a lot of potholes on the Summer Hill-Chaili link road. Due to this, it has become very difficult to drive safely on this road. The fear of vehicles being damaged and accidents loom over area residents. Several people travelling on two-wheelers have suffered minor injuries on this road after their vehicles slipped on the gravel lying about. We request the authorities to fill up these potholes as soon as possible. Gaurav, Shimla
What our readers say
