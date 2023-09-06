Road blocked, villagers risk lives travelling by boats

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 5

The Salapar-Tattapani road is blocked near Ehan village in Sundernagar subdivision of Mandi district for the past 15 days after it was badly damaged due to heavy rain. As a result, residents are forced to risk their lives by travelling in boats through waterways.

Narrow escape On Monday, 40 persons, including some schoolchildren, had a narrow escape when the boat they were travelling in got imbalanced in the Sutlej

Yesterday, around 40 persons, including some schoolchildren, had a narrow escape, when the boat they were travelling in got imbalanced in the Sutlej. They were headed towards Ehan village from Kyan village. The boatman managed to dock the boat along the hillside and the occupants immediately jumped out it.

Rajesh Kumar of Ehan village said, “Due to the road blockade, we have been risking our lives by travelling in boats. Schoolchildren are the worst sufferers.”

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal said, “Due to the blockade of the Salapar-Tattapani road, Ehan village residents are facing inconvenience. I have raised the issue with the PWD, but the road has not been restored. The government should ask the PWD to expedite the restoration work.”

PWD XEN posted at Sundernagar JP Sharma said, “The workforce has been deployed for the restoration of the road and it is expected to be restored up to Ehan village for the movement of pedestrians by the evening. Restoring the vehicular movement on the road will take some more time.”

