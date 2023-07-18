 Road caves in pulling car down into nullah in Shimla's Rampur, 3 dead : The Tribune India

  • Road caves in pulling car down into nullah in Shimla's Rampur, 3 dead

Road caves in pulling car down into nullah in Shimla's Rampur, 3 dead

So far, 125 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon season on July 24

Road caves in pulling car down into nullah in Shimla's Rampur, 3 dead

A stretch of the Neerath-Nankheri-Pandadhar link road in Nankheri area caved in pulling the car down. Photo Credit: Twitter/@TTRHimachal



PTI

Shimla, July 18

Three persons travelling in a car fell into a nullah and died after a stretch of the road they were travelling on caved in near Sharan Dhank in Nankheri area here on Tuesday.

A stretch of the Neerath-Nankheri-Pandadhar link road in Nankheri area caved in pulling the car down with it into the nullah below. 

Other commuters in the area saw the car plunging into the nullah and informed the police. Rescue operations were carried out by the police, fire and locals and three bodies were recovered, police said.

The deceased were identified as Veer Singh (40), Himmat Singh (28) and Ratan (50) all hailing from Nankheri. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the incident.

So far, 125 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon season on July 24. The state has suffered losses of Rs 4,636 crore as per the state emergency response centre.

As many as 647 roads including 244 in Shimla, 136 in Kullu, 83 in Sirmaur and 60 in Mandi district are still blocked while 1,115 transformers and 543 water supply schemes are disrupted in the state, officials said.

The local weather office has issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rains at isolated places in the state for next four days till July 22.  

PM Modi virtually inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

'For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family', PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly

Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; residents fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

The deceased has been identified as Barindar Singh, 42

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh

Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time M...


MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

SGPC condemns desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

'Hefty' water bills irk Panchkula residents

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death in Chandigarh

BTech student shot dead, friend injured in Kharar

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launches CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal

Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl's family over affair

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Jalandhar: Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Post-deluge, residents' pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Recently recarpeted portions of Hambran Road start peeling off

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala