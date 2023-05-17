Road cleared of snow, tourists to be allowed to Rohtang soon

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 16

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has cleared the snow from the Manali-Rohtang-Koksar road. Now, domestic and foreign tourists coming to Manali will be able to witness snow-laden Rohtang Pass.

The BRO has started a campaign to clear the snow from narrow areas for the smooth flow of traffic. It will also clear snow for the parking of vehicles at major tourist spots en route.

According to an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), only vehicles having permits will be able to go beyond Gulaba. Every day, only 800 petrol and 400 diesel tourist vehicles will be able to go to Rohtang.

Last year, the BRO had launched the snow-clearing operations on the Manali-Rohtang road from April 8 and had accomplished the task on May 3 and tourists were allowed after May 6 by paying the requisite fee imposed by the NGT. This year, the BRO started the snow-clearance operation to restore Rohtang Pass from Koksar on March 10, but the weather remained adverse during March and April. So far, tourist vehicles have not been allowed to go beyond the Gulaba barrier.

38 Border Road Task Force (BRTF) Commander Col Shabarish Vachali said the BRO had connected both ends of Rohtang Pass. “Snow is being cleared from the narrow spots. A 40-ft-high snow gallery has been built in Rahni Nala,” he added. Colonel Vachali said this time, the Rohtang restoration was affected due to frequent unseasonal snowfall in March and April.

Meanwhile, Manali SDM Raman Sharma said officials of the administration along with the police and the BRO would visit Rohtang Pass in a couple of days and report the situation to the Kullu Deputy Commissioner. “Tourists will be allowed to visit Rohtang only after ensuring all basic facilities, including parking. It will further depend on the weather conditions,” the SDM added.

Manali DSP KD Sharma said all preparations had been made at the Gulaba barrier. Soon, a police check post would be set up in Marhi as well, he added.