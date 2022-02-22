Himachal: Road connectivity must to boost Manimahesh tourism, say locals

Balkrishan Prashar

Bharmour, February 21

The Manimahesh shrine, which draws around seven to eight lakh pilgrims in September every year, is awaiting road connectivity for decades.

The influx of pilgrims in Bharmour subdivision triggers traffic congestion, troubling visitors as well as residents of the region.

Local residents say that having a better road connectivity from Bharmour to Gauri Kund will boost tourism for at least five months (June to October) in a year to the Manimahesh Lake in which the Kailash Mount is clearly visible. Besides generating employment opportunities for local youth, it will also save lives as almost every year people lose their lives on the 13-km ascent, say res0idents.

The residents say that the state government had approved road connectivity to Manimahesh about 60 years ago.

According to Moti Ram Sharma, president, Fruit and Vegetable Growers Union, Bharmour, “A survey was conducted and land was acquired after payment of compensation.”

Later, the project couldn’t see the light of the day due to paucity of funds. In 2017-18, on the recommendations of the local project advisory committee, the state government again talked of carrying out road construction, but nothing was done.

A ropeway from Barahmani Mata temple to Bharmour Chaurasi temple complex, if taken up, can be another attraction for the tourists, says Sharma.

Another resident says the Manimahesh Trust should take steps in this direction to give a boost to the hospitality industry and create livelihood avenues for people.

#himachal tourism