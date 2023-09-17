Road connectivity to Kinnaur via Shimla-Rampur restored after 10 days

Shimla, September 17
The road connectivity to Kinnaur via Shimla-Rampur has been restored after 10 days.
Around 400-metre stretch on the NH-5 near Nigulsarai was washed away due to a major landslide on last Thursday night. Ever since, efforts to restore the road were being made on a war footing.
The road link was restored around 1 pm today.
