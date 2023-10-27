Road damaged, commuters suffer

The damaged national highway stretch near the Darlaghat area has not been repaired for a long time. The NHAI or the PWD should get the road repaired so that commuters are saved the hassle of a bumpy ride on a daily basis. —Kamlesh Sharma, Shimla
Risky two-wheeler ride
two-wheeler riders continue to ply on the Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road, which had caved in during the recent rain disaster. They seem to have scant concern for their safety and that of others as driving on the damaged road, which is under repair, is very risky. —Pardeep Kumar, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
