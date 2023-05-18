Road damaged in flash flood last year yet to be repaired

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 17

The residents of the remote Miyar valley in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti are facing problems on account of poor condition of road and weak internet connectivity. Due to these problems they are suffering for the past couple of years.

The road leading to the Miyar valley was damaged at many places due to a flash flood last year. A part of the road stretch was submerged following the flash flood in a local rivulet in the area.

According to residents, the 32-km Udaipur-Miyar road has been in bad condition for the past couple of years and needs urgent maintenance.

Prem Dasi, pradhan of Chimret Gram Panchayat, said, “The flash flood last year had damaged our crops, agricultural land and the road leading to Karpat village in the Miyar valley. The retaining walls of the road were also damaged, which have not been reconstructed yet. As a result, we face problems in commuting. There is an urgent need to reconstruct retaining walls along the road so that the HRTC can resume its bus service to Karpat village.”

“Poor internet connectivity is also a major concern, especially for our children studying in higher classes. Due to poor internet connectivity, their studies are getting adversely affected,” she said.

She added that the residents desperately want better road and internet connectivity in the valley for better life and for the education purpose.

Anuradha Rana, chairperson of Lahaul and Spiti Zila Parishad, who visited the Miyar valley recently and met the local residents, said, “The people of the Miyar valley have been suffering for the past couple of years due to poor road and internet connectivity. I have raised this issue with Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur and urged him to take up the matter with the government.”

BC Negi, XEN, Public Works Department, Lahaul, said, “Due to bad weather conditions in the region the maintenance work of this road could not be undertaken. As soon as the weather improves, the PWD will start the maintenance work.”

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur said, “The state government is providing 4G service in the entire district and the Miyar valley will also be covered. For the metalling of the Udaipur-Miyar road, funds were sanctioned during the previous Congress regime in 2016, but could not be utilised. Tenders will be invited again for tarring and metalling of this road.”