 Road damaged in flash flood last year yet to be repaired : The Tribune India

Road damaged in flash flood last year yet to be repaired

Road damaged in flash flood last year yet to be repaired

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 17

The residents of the remote Miyar valley in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti are facing problems on account of poor condition of road and weak internet connectivity. Due to these problems they are suffering for the past couple of years.

Net connectivity another key issue

Poor internet connectivity is a major concern for us, especially for our children studying in higher classes. Due to poor Internet connectivity, their studies are getting adversely affected. Prem Dasi, pradhan of chimret gram panchayat

The road leading to the Miyar valley was damaged at many places due to a flash flood last year. A part of the road stretch was submerged following the flash flood in a local rivulet in the area.

According to residents, the 32-km Udaipur-Miyar road has been in bad condition for the past couple of years and needs urgent maintenance.

Prem Dasi, pradhan of Chimret Gram Panchayat, said, “The flash flood last year had damaged our crops, agricultural land and the road leading to Karpat village in the Miyar valley. The retaining walls of the road were also damaged, which have not been reconstructed yet. As a result, we face problems in commuting. There is an urgent need to reconstruct retaining walls along the road so that the HRTC can resume its bus service to Karpat village.”

“Poor internet connectivity is also a major concern, especially for our children studying in higher classes. Due to poor internet connectivity, their studies are getting adversely affected,” she said.

She added that the residents desperately want better road and internet connectivity in the valley for better life and for the education purpose.

Anuradha Rana, chairperson of Lahaul and Spiti Zila Parishad, who visited the Miyar valley recently and met the local residents, said, “The people of the Miyar valley have been suffering for the past couple of years due to poor road and internet connectivity. I have raised this issue with Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur and urged him to take up the matter with the government.”

BC Negi, XEN, Public Works Department, Lahaul, said, “Due to bad weather conditions in the region the maintenance work of this road could not be undertaken. As soon as the weather improves, the PWD will start the maintenance work.”

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur said, “The state government is providing 4G service in the entire district and the Miyar valley will also be covered. For the metalling of the Udaipur-Miyar road, funds were sanctioned during the previous Congress regime in 2016, but could not be utilised. Tenders will be invited again for tarring and metalling of this road.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

2
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

3
Diaspora

Punjab-born police officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in NYPD

4
Health

Study discovers combining swallowable gastric balloon, anti-obesity drug boosts weight loss

5
Sports

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

6
Delhi

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

7
World

Joke that cost $2 million: Chinese authorities impose penalty on comedy firm over military pun

8
Diaspora

32-year-old Indian man dies after being hit by car in US

9
Nation

Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight encounters turbulence; 7 passengers suffer ‘minor sprain’

10
Nation

Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Congress sources

Swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru on May 20

Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays

Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays

Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala

No price rise, Centre’s nod to ~1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

No price rise, Centre’s nod to Rs 1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

PSPCL goods stored illegally in pvt godowns seized

NABARD team carries out inspection of schools

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

Jyoti adjudged ‘Student of the Year’ at law institute

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Asst professor arrested for impersonating Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Purse snatcher stabbed to death; 2 held

'Power to L-G to pick aldermen will mean destabilising MCD'

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

Illegal mining in Garhshankar villages

Lt Gen Vijay Nair assumes charge asVajra Corps GOC

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra

Gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect