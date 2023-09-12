Road link to Kinnaur likely to be restored in 2 days

Shimla, September 11
The road connectivity to Kinnaur via Shimla-Rampur is likely to be restored within the next two days. “A stretch of over 300 metre has been restored. The machines are now working on the rocky stretch of around 50-60 metre. If all goes well, the road will be restored for traffic within the next two days,” said Chander Mohan Thakur, Tehsildar, tehsil Nichar.
Around 400-metre stretch on the NH-5 near Nigulsarai was washed away due to a major landslide on last Thursday night. Ever since, efforts to restore the road are being made on a war footing. Besides, the span to carry peas and apples over the broken stretch of the road started functioning today evening. “Peas are being transported first because of its shorter shelf life. There are 3-4 small vehicles loaded with peas. Once peas are transported to the other side of the road, we will start transporting apple as well,” said Thakur.
Meanwhile, big trucks carrying apple from Tapri fruit mandi have been routed through Kaza. “Around 10 apple-loaded trucks have been sent through Kaza and five more will take the same route,” said Thakur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...