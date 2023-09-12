Road link to Kinnaur likely to be restored in 2 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 11

The road connectivity to Kinnaur via Shimla-Rampur is likely to be restored within the next two days. “A stretch of over 300 metre has been restored. The machines are now working on the rocky stretch of around 50-60 metre. If all goes well, the road will be restored for traffic within the next two days,” said Chander Mohan Thakur, Tehsildar, tehsil Nichar.

Around 400-metre stretch on the NH-5 near Nigulsarai was washed away due to a major landslide on last Thursday night. Ever since, efforts to restore the road are being made on a war footing. Besides, the span to carry peas and apples over the broken stretch of the road started functioning today evening. “Peas are being transported first because of its shorter shelf life. There are 3-4 small vehicles loaded with peas. Once peas are transported to the other side of the road, we will start transporting apple as well,” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, big trucks carrying apple from Tapri fruit mandi have been routed through Kaza. “Around 10 apple-loaded trucks have been sent through Kaza and five more will take the same route,” said Thakur.

