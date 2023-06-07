Road metalled, devotees to gain easy access to temple

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 6

Improved road connectivity has provided easy access to Kamrunag deity’s temple, a popular tourist destination, in Mandi district.

Keeping in view the upcoming religious fair to be organised at the temple next month, the Shala gram panchayat has metalled the road to ensure hassle-free journey for pilgrims.

Former Shala gram panchayat pradhan, Raj Kumar, who is currently the vice-pradhan of the panchayat, had taken an initiative to construct a 16-km road from Shala panchayat up to the boundary of Kamrunag deity’s temple premises under the Gohar block a few years ago. The construction of the road was competed two years ago.

Some portion of the road is metalled while a large part of the stretch is muddy. Interestingly, the road was constructed with Rs 25 crore MGNREGA funds.

A large number of devotees throng the temple to pay obeisance to the deity. They say the construction of the road has made their journey to the temple easier than before. Earlier, they had to trek a 6-km vertical path from Rohanda to reach the Kamrunag temple.

Sohan Singh, a devotee from Hamirpur, who came to the Kamrunag temple along with his family via road, said, “The road connectivity has facilitated access to this area. Without road, it would not have been possible for me to visit the temple with my family.”

Raj Kumar said, “The road has been constructed to provide easy access to the famous shrine. It gives impetus to spiritual tourism in the region.”

Kahan Singh, president, Kamrunag temple committee, said, “After construction of the road, the tourist influx has increased at the temple. The temple committee started langar (community kitchen) from April 23. To maintain cleanliness, local shopkeepers have not been allowed to set up their stalls on the temple premises.”

Kamrunag temple is situated at a height of 3,334 metres. In front of the temple, there is a beautiful view of a lake, the Dhauladhar hills and the Balh valley. It adds to the scenic beauty of the spot where the lake and pent roof of Kamrunag deity’s temple is surrounded by thick deodar forests.