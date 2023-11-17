Road near Dhalli tunnel in poor condition

A stretch of the road near the Dhalli tunnel leading to the Bhattakuffar fruit mandi is in a pretty bad shape. The uneven road, full of big potholes, makes it extremely tough for people to drive and cross through the area safely. The authorities concerned should repair this section of the road as soon as possible.

Ramesh, Sanjauli

Gambling in Rampur continues unabated

Many people take to gambling during the famous Lavi trade fair in Rampur town. Though many of them are caught by the police, the practice here continues unabated. This not only brings bad name to the town, but also causes inconvenience to the local people. The police should take strict action against those involved in such practices.

Raman, Shimla

Partially metalled road troubles commuters

The road from Forest Colony in Khalini, Shimla, has been metalled up to the Marketing Board. However, the Public Works Department (PWD) has left the road unmetalled beyond the Marketing Board towards Janjheri. The road is broken at several points, making it difficult for people, especially the two-wheeler riders, to commute on this road. The PWD should metal the road till Janjheri at the earliest.

Rahul, Janjheri

