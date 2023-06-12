 Road rebuilt by mining mafia to Neugal river dismantled : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT

Road rebuilt by mining mafia to Neugal river dismantled

Road rebuilt by mining mafia to Neugal river dismantled

The dismantled illegal road which was constructed by the mining mafia. Tribune photo



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 11

Officials of the Forest Department and police today dismantled a road reconstructed by the mining mafia leading to illegal mining site in the Neugal river near Thural, 30 km from here. This road was earlier dismantled last month by the police and the Forest Department but was rebuilt.

The Tribune had carried a news report in these columns, highlighting reconstruction of unauthorised road and the large-scale illegal mining going on in the Neugal. Taking cognizance of the news report, Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri and Divisional Forest Officer, Palampur, Nitin Patil swung into action and directed staff to dismantle the roads without any delay.

The Forest Department and police officials reached the spot and dug deep trenches on the road with the help of JCB machines, preventing movement of trucks, tippers and trailers to the river bed. The SP and the DFO also issued a warning to the mining mafia to refrain from illegal activities or face action under the IPC and the environmental laws.

There was no resistance from the mining mafia and the officials were able to accomplish the task with the help of police and local residents.

The residents of Thural area had earlier protested against the illegal mining going on in the Neugal near Naun and Umri villages. They had approached the SP and the DFO in this regard, alleging that the mining was damaging paths used by them, electric installations, water channels, roads and cremation grounds.

Local youth, the locals had launched a campaign against illegal mining in the Neugal. They welcomed the Mining and Police Department’s step to dismantle the road. They said illegal mining was not only resulting in large-scale environmental degradation in Thural area but it was also causing loss to the state exchequer worth lakhs daily as the mined material was being lifted without paying royalty to the state government.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

2
World

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

3
Punjab

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

4
Haryana

Two Gurugram sub-tehsils under lens for registry ‘fraud’

5
Nation

Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather: Report

6
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

7
Nation

Will oppose Centre's ordinance and 'save democracy': Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's 'Maha-Rally' in Delhi

8
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan announces series of festivals to revive rich cultural heritage of state

9
Haryana

Gurugram: Police seize 800 cartons of illicit liquor

10
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman

14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman

Of 11 agents booked, nine absconding

Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab

Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab

Move part of govt’s additional resource mobilisation drive |...


Cities

View All

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

BJP launches ‘selfie with palace of corruption’ campaign to target AAP

Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court order staying notice to bike-taxi firms

Softening hard-knock life with touch-up in Tihar

3 held for robbing, killing elderly woman

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala