Road safety, traffic rules to be added to Himachal school curriculum

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 5

Now, students will be well versed in road safety and traffic rules by the time they complete their matriculation. Thanks to the initiative taken by Transport Department, all schools under HP Board of School Education will have chapters on road safety and traffic rules from Class VI to X from the current academic session.

“The idea is to make children aware of road safety and traffic rules at a young age. Once it becomes a part of their curriculum, they will study it seriously and follow the road safety and traffic rules instinctively,” said Hemis Negi, Additional Commissioner, Transport.

HP School Education Board has notified all principals and headmasters about the inclusion of these chapters in the syllabus. “All principals and headmasters are directed to make proper arrangements to introduce this study material in their institutions. The study material is in the user ID of all schools,” wrote board secretary Madhu Chaudhary.

The idea to introduce this material in the school curriculum was conceived about a year back. The reason behind was an overall poor knowledge and understanding of road safety and traffic rules among people and the high number of deaths/injury of youth in accidents. “We hope this initiative would lead to reduction in the number of accidents and better compliance of safety and traffic rules in the times to come,” said Negi.

The material has been designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training. The chapters dwell on the issues like precautions on-footers and cyclists need to take, rules to drive a vehicle, meaning of signage on the road, penalties for violating traffic rules, effect of vehicular pollution on environment, motor vehicle act, road safety and public participation, etc. “The material is in a conversational and story form. The students will enjoy reading it,” said Negi.

“We have also formed road safety clubs in 1,800 schools. Also, the awareness is being spread through ‘nukkad nataks’,” said Negi.

“Besides, the department gives money to Police Department on and off to conduct workshops and buy equipment like speed guns, etc, to enforce the rules,” Negi added.