Road tarring work in Shimla soon: Mayor

Shimla, april 22
The Shimla Municipal Corporation is set to start the tarring work on various roads in the town.
The civic body has directed the officials concerned to start the work on roads in the wards where tarring has not been done since last year. Mayor Surider Chauhan said the road tarring work in several wards of the town is pending for which the corporation had granted Rs 3.50 crore to the contractor.
He said this year, the civic body was to start the work at the cost of Rs 6.21 crore, however, due to the implementation of the poll code, the work could not be initiated.
