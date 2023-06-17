Road to be realigned for better connectivity

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 16

The PWD will realign the 32-km Udaipur-Miyar road to ensure better road connectivity to the Miyar valley in Lahaul and Spiti district.

At present, the road is narrow at many places. Therefore, heavy vehicles carrying crops to the market get stuck due to steep curves and inclines. Last year, the road was damaged in a flash flood, which worsened its condition.

The Tribune had highlighted the plight of people living in the valley. MLA Ravi Thakur recently visited the valley to hear the grievances of the locals. The residents complained about bad roads and poor Internet connectivity. Thakur assured them of an early solution.

Chimret gram panchayat pradhan Prem Dasi said, “We urged the MLA to improve the condition of the road and Internet connectivity.”

Thakur said, “I am aware of the issue. The PWD has been directed to do the needful. The road will be realigned to ensure smooth movement of heavy vehicles and farmers of the Miyar valley will be able to transport their produce to distant markets in time,” he said. “To ensure better Internet connectivity, the BSNL is working on providing 4G service,” he said.

PWD XEN BC Negi said, “The department has started working in this direction. A DPR will be prepared and sent to the higher authorities to get the required permissions.”