Road to Bhattakuffar Mandi damaged

The approach road from Dhalli tunnel to Bhattakuffar fruit mandi has been damaged at several spots. The vehicles, which are laden with apple, find it difficult to negotiate the potholes. The authorities should repair the road. — Sanjay, Dhalli

Haphazard parking results in Traffic congestion

The traffic on the road passing through Kangra moves very slow as several vehicles are parked haphazardly along the road. Moreover, the traffic police don’t take appropriate action against the defaulters. The higher officials should ensure that those flouting rules be dealt with strictly. — Vishal, Kangra

Erratic water supply in Kasumpti

several panchayats in Kasumpti are facing erratic water supply. The locals have held many protests against the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited and raised the issue with the Engineer-in-Chief of the Jal Shakti Vibhag. The authorities concerned should ensure regular water supply. — Rajender, Dhamandari

