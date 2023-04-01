Road to Jalori Pass gets waterlogged

The road from Banjar to Jalori Pass has been merged with the National Highway-305, but neither the state government nor the Central Government is showing any interest in its maintenance or development. The road is dotted with potholes and gets waterlogged near Ghiyagi after rainfall. There is a proposal for widening the road, but the authorities concerned should get it repaired in the meantime for the safety of commuters. Hans Raj, Banjar, Kullu

Allow green card after 8pm

Many HRTC bus conductors don’t accept green cards after 8 pm, forcing the green card holders to pay full fare at night. Many individuals who are working in the private sector have to work till late in the evening. The corporation should allow green card holders to avail fare concession after 8 pm as well. Mukesh, Shimla

Expedite work on vendors’ market near hospital

The Kullu Municipal Committee and the administration recently removed street vendors from a parking lot adjacent to the regional hospital. Some vendors were rehabilitated near the cattle ground, far away from the hospital. Meals provided by these vendors were an economical option for attendants and visitors. The civic body should expedite work on the multi-storey complex proposed for setting up a vendors’ market in front of the hospital. Ajay, Kullu

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]