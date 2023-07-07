Road to Kasauli caves in after heavy showers

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 6

The Dharampur-Kasauli road was closed for vehicular traffic as a significant stretch caved in after a heavy downpour this evening.

The affected stretch near Dharampur had not been repaired after its base had eroded last year in August as the highway below this road was four-laned.

Incessant rains in the last few days worsened its condition. Its base had become shallow and it eroded further today. A retaining wall was supposed to be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from the base of the highway up to this road lying above. The NHAI was executing the four-laning work.

Initially, the NHAI tried to construct a retaining wall which failed to sustain the pressure. The authority was directed to construct a reinforced concrete cement wall but no work could be executed since the last rains. Their led to further damage and erosion.

“Though a single lane was made operational for traffic last year but more erosion today has damaged the road further. The vehicles bound for Kasauli were diverted through the Sukki Jodi-Sanawar route,” said Vishal Bhardwaj, Assistant Engineer, PWD.