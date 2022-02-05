Road traffic hit in Dalhousie after heavy snowfall

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, February 4

Normal life was affected in the tourist town of Dalhousie due to heavy snowfall on Friday. About six to seven inch snow has been recorded around Dalhousie, while snowfall of about one-and-a-half feet had been recorded in the upper areas of Ahla, Lakkarmandi, Kalatop and Dainkund ranges of Dalhousie hills, reports revealed.

According to reports, movement of vehicles was hampered on Dalhousie-Banikhet road. The local administration and the municipal council authorities swung into action to remove snow from roads by deploying JCB machines for smooth movement of vehicular traffic.

Owing to icy winds blowing after the snowfall, people were forced to stay in their homes. Hence, the movement of people in the local markets was minimal.

#dalhousie