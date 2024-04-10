Roads made by mining mafia on Neugal riverbed dismantled

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 9

The Forest Department today dismantled illegal roads constructed by the mining mafia through forest land leading to an illegal mining site on the Neugal riverbed near Thural, 30 km from here.

Earlier last week, locals of the Thural area and two NGOs working for the protection of environment had protested against illegal mining in the Neugal saying that these had damaged local paths, electric installations, water channels, roads and cremation grounds. A video of mining in the river had gone viral on social media. The video alleged that local leaders are conniving with the mafia.

Later panchayat representatives of Thural, Batthan and Sedun panchayats protested and opposed the move of the Mining Department to allow the mafia to enter the riverbed through forest land. They also impounded a tractor trailer at midnight engaged in illegal activity in the Neugal riverbed and handed it over to the police.

A senior officer of the Forest Department stated that they would not allow misuse of forest land for illegal work. Senior officials of the forest department reached the riverbed and ensured dismantling of the illegal roads constructed on the forest land by the mining mafia.

A senior officer of the Forest Department said the mining mafia had played havoc with nature and destroyed the green spices in the forest land in Thural area. They had dug deep trenches on the forest land. They also sought the help of police and the mining department to deal with the mining mafia which has posed a threat to public property in Thural.

Local youths, who have launched a campaign against illegal mining in the Neugal, welcomed the step. They said that illegal mining was not only resulting in environmental degradation in the Thural area but was also causing loss of revenue to the state exchequer.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Palampur