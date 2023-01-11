Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, January 10
With Joshimath in Uttarakhand being declared an unsafe zone due to subsidence, geologists have set alarm bells ringing for McLeodganj in Dharamsala.
AK Mahajan, a professor of environmental sciences and eminent geologist, told The Tribune that it was high time the state government and the local administration took steps to prevent a Joshimath-like situation in McLeodganj. He said landslides in McLeodganj had become common. The main road leading from Dharamsala to McLeodganj was sinking at many places.
A portion of the road near the Kotwali market caved in about two years ago and was yet to be fully repaired. A portion of the Khara Danda road, an alternative link to McLeodganj, also caved in during the monsoon this year and was under repair, he said.
Mahajan said it was high time the district administration made an extensive plan for creating a proper drainage system in McLeodganj. The number of structures on the hill were already beyond its carrying capacity. If remedial measures were not taken, a Joshimath-type situation might occur here, he said. Earlier, the Army had also written to the administration to stop plying of heavy vehicles on the main Dharamsala-McLeodganj road as it was sinking. A scientific study conducted by Mahajan, who was earlier working for the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, had put many zones in Dharamsala, including Tirah Lines, Barakoti, Kajlot, Jogiwara, Dhial, Gamru and Chohla under the category of active sliding zones. Experts had warned that constructions should not be carried out in the active sliding zones of the city as it could threaten life and property. However, all these areas now have multi-storeyed buildings.
On brink of disaster
- Landslides in McLeodganj have become common
- Main road from Dharamsala to McLeodganj (pic) is sinking
- Number of structures on hill beyond its carrying capacity
