Roadshow by Anurag in Hamirpur

Tribune Reporters

Hamirpur, November 10

The double-engine government of the BJP at the Centre and the state had brought development to Himachal and people had decided to repeat the government in the state. This was stated by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister, while addressing various election meetings in all five Assembly constituencies in the district today.

The minister visited all segments of the district to encourage workers and advised locals to remain alert in their respective booths and ensure that every vote is polled for the victory of the party.

Anurag said that Vijay Sankalp Rally at Sujanpur on November 9 was a big success and it reflected the mood of voters in favour of the BJP.

Anurag said that the PM had given more than expected to the state. Major projects given by PM included AIIMS at Bilaspur, PGI satellite centre at Una, Medical College at Hamirpur, a Central University, an IIIT at Una and Hydro Engineering College at Bilaspur.

Later, a road show was organized in Hamirpur and Sujanpur constituencies by the Union Minister with BJP workers on bikes and four wheelers.

Solan: Anurag said the special status granted to the state was taken away by the Congress during its tenure.

“Their leaders have been posing hurdles to all developmental works and big projects brought to the state in the last five years. This has delayed their implementation,” he said while addressing an election rally through a cellphone at Dharampur after his chopper failed to land owing to cloudy weather.

He said he had not only ensured all-round development of the segment, but was also available to serve the people day and night.