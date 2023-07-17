Roadside ducts filled with water

Ducts constructed along the roads in Dharamsala city were lying open at many places. It became difficult for commuters to negotiate the ducts as these were filled with water during the recent rainfall. The local authorities should at least put up warning signs around these open ducts to prevent mishaps. —Ramesh Chaudhary, Dharamsala

Erratic water supply

The erratic supply of water in Shimla for the past over two weeks has become a cause of inconvenience for the residents. Initially, we did not receive water for over a week. After we got water around four days ago, we have not received it again so far. The SJPNL should ensure uninterrupted supply of water in the city. —Rishabh Dogra, Shimla

Kangra-Ranital road dotted with potholes

The main road leading from Kangra to Ranital, which was being widened to four lanes, is dotted with potholes, leading to traffic jams at many places. Besides, these potholes are damaging the vehicles. The National Highways Authority of India should repair this road at the earliest. —Rajesh Thakur, Kangra

